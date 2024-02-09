Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9401; (P) 0.9413; (R1) 0.9428; More…

EUR/CHF’s rise from 0.9304 is in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside for 0.9471 resistance. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 0.9252. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9252 to 0.9471 from 0.9304 at 0.9523. On the downside, below 0.9376 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.