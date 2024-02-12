Mon, Feb 12, 2024 @ 13:47 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9418; (P) 0.9429; (R1) 0.9446; More

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for 0.9471 resistance first. Firm break there will resume whole rebound from 0.9252. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9252 to 0.9471 from 0.9304 at 0.9523. On the downside, below 0.9376 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.