Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9490; (P) 0.9500; (R1) 0.9513;

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with current retreat, and some consolidations could be seen first. But downside should be contained by 0.9413 minor support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.9510 will resume the rebound from 0.9252 and target 0.9574 fibonacci level and above.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.