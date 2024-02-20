Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9494; (P) 0.9504; (R1) 0.9522; More…

EUR/CHF’s rise from 0.9252 is trying to resume by breaching 0.9510 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to 0.9574 fibonacci level next. On the downside, below 0.9466 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574 and possibly above. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.