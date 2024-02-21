Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9514; (P) 0.9523; (R1) 0.9542; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 0.9252 should target 0.9574 fibonacci level next. However, considering possible bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.9466 minor support will indicate short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9252 are tentatively seen as a correction to the five-wave down trend from 1.0095 (2023 high). Further rise would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9574 and possibly above. But overall medium term outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds.