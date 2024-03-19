Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9626; (P) 0.9641; (R1) 0.9669; More…

EUR/CHF’s rally from 0.9252resumed by breaking through 0.9630 and intraday bias is back on the upside. 161.8% projection of 0.9252 to 0.9471 from 0.9304 at 0.9658 is already met but there is no sign on topping yet. Sustained break of 0.9658 will target 0.9683 key resistance next. On the downside, break of 0.9557 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, rebound from 0.9252 are seen as a corrective move only. Larger down trend is expected to resume through 0.9252 after the correction completes. However, firm break of 0.9683 and sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9620) will argue that 0.9252 is already a medium term bottom. Stronger rise would then be seen 61.8% retracement of 1.0095 to 0.9252 at 0.9773 and above.