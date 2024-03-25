Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9675; (P) 0.9716; (R1) 0.9740; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for consolidations below 0.9786. Downside of retreat should be contained by 0.9557 support to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9786 will resume the rally from 0.9252 towards 1.0095 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9535) holds.