Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9684; (P) 0.9724; (R1) 0.9770; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains mildly on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9847 at 0.9620. But strong support is expected from there to contain downside to bring rebound, and set the range for the consolidation pattern from 0.9847. Nevertheless, for now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9847 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9633) holds.