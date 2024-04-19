Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9690; (P) 0.9713; (R1) 0.9732; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the downside as fall from 0.9847 resumed. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9847 at 0.9620 will bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 0.9479. On the upside, though, break of 0.9721 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9847.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9639) holds.