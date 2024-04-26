Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9773; (P) 0.9786; (R1) 0.9801; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays mildly on the upside at this point. Rise from 0.9563 would target a retest on 0.9847. Decisive break there will resume larger rally from 0.9252 high. On the downside, below 0.9708 minor support will turn intraday bias to the downside for another leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9847.

In the bigger picture, while 55 D EMA (now at 0.9655) was breached, EUR/CHF rebounded strongly since then. Rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom should still be in progress. Break of 0.9847 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. however, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will argue that the rebound has completed.