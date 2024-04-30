Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9739; (P) 0.9772; (R1) 0.9793; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral for more consolidations. Further rally is expected with 0.9708 minor support intact. Above 0.9800 will resume the rebound from 0.9563 to retest 0.9847 high. However, break of 0.9708 will turn bias to the downside, to extend the corrective pattern form 0.9847 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, while 55 D EMA (now at 0.9644) was breached, EUR/CHF rebounded strongly since then. Rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom should still be in progress. Break of 0.9847 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. However, sustained trading below 55 D EMA will argue that the rebound has completed.