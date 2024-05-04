EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s rebound from 0.9563 should have completed at 0.9835 last week after rejection by 0.9847 resistance. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Fall from 0.9835 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9847, and should target 0.9563 support. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9835 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Break of 0.9847 resistance will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.