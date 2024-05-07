Tue, May 07, 2024 @ 10:57 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9740; (P) 0.9753; (R1) 0.9773; More

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery. Outlook is unchanged that fall from 0.9835 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9847. Risk will stay on the downside as 0.9835 resistance holds. Below 0.9278 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9563 support.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Break of 0.9847 resistance will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.

