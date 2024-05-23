Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9889; (P) 0.9903; (R1) 0.9923; More….

EUR/CHF’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained break of 61.8% projection of 0.9304 to 0.9847 from 0.9563 at 0.9899 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.0106, which is slightly above 1.0095 key structural resistance. On the downside, below 0.9876 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retreat, back to 0.9728/9835 support zone.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.