Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9672; (P) 0.9697; (R1) 0.9709; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 0.9740 minor resistance will argue that pull back from 0.9928 has completed after hitting 38.2% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9670. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for stronger rebound. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.9670 will bring deeper fall to 0.9563 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even just as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.