EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s sharp decline last week suggests that rise from 0.9252 has already completed at 0.9928 already. Initial bias stays on the downside this week. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9510 will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption, and target 0.9252 low next. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.9563 support, as well as 55 W EMA (now at 0.9672) argues that rebound from 0.9252 has completed at 0.9928. Medium term bearish is maintained with both 1.0095 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9252 will resume the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high).

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.