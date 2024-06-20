EUR/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9483; (P) 0.9499; (R1) 0.9520; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current recovery, and some consolidations would be seen first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, and fall from 0.9928 is expected to resume later. Below 0.8476 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9510. Sustained trading below there will raise the chance of long term down trend resumption, and target 0.9252 low next.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.9563 support, as well as 55 W EMA (now at 0.9672) argues that rebound from 0.9252 has completed at 0.9928. Medium term bearish is maintained with both 1.0095 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9252 will resume the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high).