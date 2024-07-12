Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9717; (P) 0.9734; (R1) 0.9760; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral as consolidation continues below 0.9753. Another dip cannot be ruled out yet, but further rally is expected with 0.9639 support intact. On the upside, above 0.9754 will resume the rebound from 0.9476 to retest 0.9928 high. Nevertheless, break of 0.9639 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9476 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.