EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s late breach of 0.9754 resistance last week suggests that rise from 0.9476 is resuming. Initial bias is back on the upside this week. Further rally would be seen to retest 0.9928 high. On the downside, however, break of 0.9677 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 1.0095 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.