Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9370; (P) 0.9423; (R1) 0.9497; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral and further decline is still expected with 0.9476 support turned resistance intact. On the downside, break of 0.9354 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.9209 low first. On the upside, however, sustained break of 0.9476 will turn bias to the upside for strong rise back to 55 D EMA (now at 0.9601).

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.