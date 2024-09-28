EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF reversed after edging higher to 0.9506 but stays above 0.9305 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, above 0.9506 will resume the rebound from 0.9305 to 0.9579 resistance. However, break of 0.9305 will resume the fall for 0.9579 to retest 0.9209 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

In the long term picture, fall from 1.2004 (2018 high) is part of the multi-decade down trend. Firm break of 0.9928 resistance is needed to be the first sign of long term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.