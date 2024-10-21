Mon, Oct 21, 2024 @ 14:38 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9365; (P) 0.9386; (R1) 0.9417; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral as sideway trading continues in converging range. On the downside, break of 0.9332 will resume the fall from 0.9579 towards 0.9209 low. On the upside, break of 0.9506 will turn intraday bias to the upside for 0.9579 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, fall from 0.9928 is seen as part of the long term down trend. Repeated rejection by 55 D EMA (now at 0.9439) keeps outlook bearish for breaking through 0.9209 low at a later stage. Nevertheless, sustained trading above 55 D EMA will confirm medium term bottoming and bring stronger rebound back towards 0.9928 key resistance.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.