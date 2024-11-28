Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9290; (P) 0.9307; (R1) 0.9336; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral again with current recovery. But after all, with 0.9364 resistance intact, outlook will remain bearish. Decisive break of 0.9204/9 support zone will confirm larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, outlook will now stay bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. Decisive break of 0.9209 low will resumed long term down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9772 to 0.9209 from 0.9444 at 0.9096 next.