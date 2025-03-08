EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF surged to as high as 0.9634 last week but faced strong resistance from long term falling channel and retreated. Initial bias stays neutral this week first and some more consolidations could be seen. Further rally will be expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.9467) holds. On the upside, above 0.9634, and sustained trading above 0.9651 fibonacci level will pave the way back to 0.9928 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.9482) is a medium term bullish sign. Sustained break trading above long-term falling channel resistance (at around 0.9620) would suggest that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has bottomed at 0.9204. Stronger rally should then be see to 0.9928 key resistance at least.

In the long term picture, bullish signs are emerging. However, the important hurdle at 0.9928 resistance, which is close to 55 M EMA (now at 0.9960), is needed to be taken out decisively before considering long term trend reversal. Otherwise, outlook is neutral at best.