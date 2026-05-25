Hawkish RBNZ, Fragile Aussie: Why AUD/NZD Could Break Hard This Week

Outside developments surrounding the US-Iran negotiations, this week’s largest FX event risks may come from Oceania, where traders face a potentially divergence between the policy outlooks of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Reserve Bank of Australia. While the RBNZ is widely expected to leave the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 2.25% on Tuesday, markets increasingly see risks that the central bank delivers a more hawkish message than currently priced. By contrast, Wednesday’s Australian CPI report could expose downside risks for the Aussie if inflation fails to justify further RBA tightening expectations. The risks are asymmetric.

For New Zealand, the danger for markets is not that the RBNZ hikes this week. Almost nobody expects that. The real danger is that the central bank sounds far more worried about inflation than traders currently assume. Elevated oil prices and imported inflation risks are beginning to unsettle economists, policymakers, and markets alike. The latest NZIER Shadow Board already exposed those cracks, with three members openly calling for an immediate hike because “the real interest rate has remained low for a prolonged period.”

If Governor Anna Breman or the new economic projections deliver a higher OCR track, signals rates could rise toward 3.00%-3.25% by early 2027, or reveals a meaningful internal split pushing for hikes, NZD could reprice aggressively.

That possibility matters because markets are nowhere near consensus on where New Zealand rates are ultimately heading. Some banks still expect only one additional hike over the next year, while others see a full 100bps tightening cycle. Westpac is even more aggressive. That leaves NZD exposed to a violent adjustment if the RBNZ confirms that inflation fears tied to the energy shock are becoming more persistent rather than temporary.

Australia, meanwhile, looks far less comfortable. The Aussie spent weeks building a sizeable hawkish premium as traders embraced the idea that the Reserve Bank of Australia might eventually push rates toward 4.70% by late 2026. But April jobs data changed the mood. Cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market, and suddenly the RBA no longer looks eager to keep on tightening unless inflation genuinely explodes higher again.

Wednesday’s CPI report therefore carries a very different risk profile for AUD. Headline inflation is expected to rise from 4.6% to 4.8%, while trimmed mean CPI is seen edging from 3.3% to 3.4%. But the market’s problem is that expectations are already elevated. The RBA now faces a much higher hurdle for another hike because policymakers do not want to tighten into a slowing economy unless they absolutely must. If core inflation undershoots even modestly, the hawkish premium supporting AUD could evaporate very quickly.

That is why AUD/NZD suddenly looks dangerous. Near 1.2200, the cross has already started flashing technical warning signs, with bearish divergence developing on D MACD as upside momentum fades.

Resistance near 100% projection of 1.0759 to 1.1634 from 1.1412 at 1.2287 could become a major ceiling if the RBNZ surprises hawkishly while Australian inflation disappoints.

Decisive break below 1.2113 support would strongly suggest that a medium-term top is already in place, opening a much deeper slide toward 1.1922 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.1412 to 1.2246 at 1.1927).