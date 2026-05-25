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Dow Jones Wave Analysis

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Dow Jones: ⬆️ Buy

  • Dow Jones broke resistance zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 51000.00

Dow Jones index continues to rise after the earlier breakout of the resistance zone between the resistance levels 50000.00 and 50400.00 (which stopped wave A at the stat of April).

The breakout of this resistance zone should accelerate the active impulse wave 3 – which belongs to the intermediate impulse wave (C) from March.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, Dow Jones index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 51000.00.

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