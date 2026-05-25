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GBPJPY Wave Analysis

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By FxPro

GBPJPY: ⬆️ Buy

  • GBPJPY reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 214.40

GBPJPY currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone between the support level 211.00 (which has been reversing the price from the start of May), lower daily Bollinger Band and the support trendline of the daily up channel from February.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous minor ABC correction 2 from the end of April.

Given the strong daily uptrend and the continuation of the bearish yen sentiment seen across the FX markets today, GBPJPY currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 214.4 (top of the pervious wave b).

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