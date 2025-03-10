Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9484; (P) 0.9560; (R1) 0.9605; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for consolidations below 0.9634. Further rally will be expected as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.9472) holds. On the upside, above 0.9634, and sustained trading above 0.9651 fibonacci level will pave the way back to 0.9928 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 0.9482) is a medium term bullish sign. Sustained break trading above long-term falling channel resistance (at around 0.9620) would suggest that the downtrend from 1.2004 (2018 high) has bottomed at 0.9204. Stronger rally should then be see to 0.9928 key resistance at least.