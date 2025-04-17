Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 11:00 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9210; (P) 0.9255; (R1) 0.9317; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as consolidations continue above 0.9218. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9408 resistance holds. On the downside, firm break of 0.9204 low will confirm larger down trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, rejection by long-term falling channel resistance (now at 0.9600) retains medium term bearishness. That is, down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.9204 (2024 low) will confirm resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 0.9928 to 0.9204 from 0.9660 at 0.8936.

