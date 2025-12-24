Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9274; (P) 0.9297; (R1) 0.9312; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays on the downside as fall from 0.9394 is in progress. Current development suggests that rebound from 0.9178 has already completed. Deeper decline would be seen to retest 0.9178 low. On the upside, above 0.9326 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, EUR/CHF has breached long term falling channel resistance as the rebound from 0.9278 extends. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9369) will indicate medium term bottoming at 0.9178, and suggests that it’s already in larger scale rebound. Further break of 0.9452 resistance will bring stronger medium term rally towards 0.9928 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 W EMA will retain bearishness for another fall through 0.9178 at a later stage.