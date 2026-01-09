Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9307; (P) 0.9313; (R1) 0.9320; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF stays neutral at this point, and immediate focus remains on 0.9315 resistance. Firm break there will argue that pullback from 0.9394 has completed at 0.9268 already. Intraday bias will then be back on the upside for retesting 0.9394. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9315 will keep near term risk on the downside. Break of 0.9268 will resume the fall from 0.9394 to retest 0.9178 low.

In the bigger picture, EUR/CHF has breached long term falling channel resistance as the rebound from 0.9278 extends. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9366) will indicate medium term bottoming at 0.9178, and suggests that it’s already in larger scale rebound. Further break of 0.9452 resistance will bring stronger medium term rally towards 0.9928 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 W EMA will retain bearishness for another fall through 0.9178 at a later stage.