Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9262; (P) 0.9286; (R1) 0.9299; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Another fall will remain mildly in favor as long as 0.9347 resistance holds. Below 0.9253 will extend the decline from 0.9394 towards 0.9178 low. Nevertheless, firm break of 0.9347 will indicate that fall from 0.9394 has completed as a correction, and bring stronger rally to retest this resistance.

In the bigger picture, persistent bullish convergence condition in W MACD is a medium term bullish sign. Firm break of 0.9394 resistance should bring sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9360). That should indicate medium term bottoming at 0.9178. Further break of 0.9452 resistance will bring stronger medium term rally towards 0.9928 resistance next, even still as a corrective bounce. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 W EMA will retain bearishness for another fall through 0.9178 at a later stage.