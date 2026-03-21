EUR/CHF Weekly Outlook

EUR/CHF’s extended rebound last week confirms short term bottoming 0.8979. But a temporary top was formed after hitting 38.2% retracement of 0.9394 to 0.8979 at 0.9138. Initial bias is turned neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 0.9138/9 will target 61.8% retracement at 0.9235. On the downside, below 0.9067 minor support will turn intraday bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8979 low instead.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of rebound.

In the long term picture, EUR/CHF is holding well inside long term falling trend channel. Down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high) is still in progress. Outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as falling 55 M EMA (now at 0.9711) holds.