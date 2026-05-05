Dollar Rises as US-Iran Ceasefire Comes Under Strain, Markets Brace for Escalation Without Panic

Dollar is rising as risk aversion creeps back into global markets as the US–Iran ceasefire comes under increasing strain. Developments over the past 48 hours suggest the fragile truce is under mounting pressure, raising the risk of renewed escalation. However, price action indicates investors are bracing for further conflict rather than pricing a full-blown crisis—for now.

The most notable shift is the expansion of the conflict beyond a bilateral US-Iran confrontation. For the first time since the April ceasefire, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against the United Arab Emirates, specifically targeting the Fujairah Petroleum Zone. This marks a clear regionalization of the conflict and introduces a new layer of risk to global energy infrastructure.

At the same time, tensions at sea continue to intensify. The US military confirmed it had sunk seven small Iranian vessels that attempted to interfere with oil tankers being escorted under the “Project Freedom” initiative. The operation, aimed at securing shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, has become a focal point of confrontation, with both sides increasingly willing to engage directly.

Meanwhile, diplomacy is going nowhere. Talks in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, have stalled over irreconcilable demands. The US is insisting on “zero enrichment” and the removal of all nuclear material, while Iran is demanding immediate and permanent sanctions relief. The lack of progress suggests that a negotiated de-escalation remains unlikely in the near term.

This combination of military escalation and diplomatic deadlock has created what can be described as a “gray zone” conflict. Both sides are engaging in active hostilities, yet neither has formally declared the ceasefire over. However, unless negotiations produce a breakthrough soon, the transition from a fragile truce to an openly active conflict appears increasingly probable.

Markets are beginning to reflect this shift, albeit in a measured way. Dollar has rebounded broadly and is currently the strongest performer for the week, benefiting from renewed safe-haven demand. Yen is also firm, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars are under pressure.

Despite this shift, price action remains contained. Major currency pairs and crosses are still trading within last week’s ranges, indicating that while investors are hedging against escalation risk, they are not yet positioning for a full crisis scenario. The absence of breakouts suggests that conviction remains limited. Oil markets are sending a similar signal. Brent crude has moved higher in response to the rising tensions but remains well below the critical $120 crisis threshold.

Overall, markets appear to be in a preparatory phase. Investors are adjusting positions to account for rising geopolitical risks, but without the urgency that would accompany a clear escalation into full-scale conflict. This is reflected in steady but controlled moves across asset classes.

In this environment, the key question is not whether risks are rising—they clearly are—but whether they will cross the threshold into a scenario that forces a more aggressive repricing. For now, markets are bracing for escalation, but the lack of panic suggests that investors are still waiting for confirmation before making more decisive moves.

In Asia, at the time of writing, Japan is on holiday, Hong Kong HSI is down -1.29%. China is on holiday. Singapore Strait Times is down -0.58%. Overnight, DOW fell -1.13%. S&P 500 fell -0.41%. NASDAQ fell -0.19%. 10-year yield jumped 0.07 to 4.45.

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AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7180; (P) 0.7204; (R1) 0.7225; More…

Intraday bias in AUD/USD is turned neutral first with current extended retreat. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 0.7101 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.7227 will resume recent up trend to 61.8% projection of 0.6420 to 0.7187 from 0.6832 at 0.7306. However, decisive break of 0.7101 support will confirm short term topping, and bring deeper pullback to 55 D EMA (now at 0.7052) and below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.5913 (2024 low) is still in progress. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 0.8006 to 0.5913 at 0.7206 will solidify the case that it’s already reversing the down trend from 0.8006 (2021 high). Further rally should then be seen to retest 0.8006. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.6832 support holds, in case of pullback.



