Fed’s Williams Downplays Split, Says Policy Agreement Remains Strong

New York Fed President John Williams said in a speech monetary policy is “well positioned” to navigate the current environment, signaling no urgency for further tightening even as uncertainty rises due to the Middle East conflict.

Williams emphasized that the Fed is not in a position to offer strong forward guidance, noting that “the future is difficult to see” and risks to both inflation and growth have increased. He added that he does not see any data at present that would justify a rate hike in the near term.

At the same time, Williams maintained that rates will likely need to be lowered eventually as inflation moves back toward the 2% target. He expects inflation to remain around 3% this year, pressured by tariffs and energy costs, before easing, while warning that oil price risks could still surprise to the upside.

On the broader outlook, Williams expects growth of 2.0%–2.25% this year with a stable labor market. While acknowledging recent dissent within the Fed, he downplayed divisions. “I would say there was far more agreement about where policy is today”, he added.