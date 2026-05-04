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EURGBP Wave Analysis

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EURGBP: ⬆️ Buy

  • EURGBP reversed from support zone
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 0.8685

EURGBP currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the strong long-term support level 0.8620 (which has been repeatedly reversing the price from the start of 2025), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped impulse wave 3 of the active intermediate impulse wave (C).

Given the strength of the support level 0.8620 and the oversold daily Stochastic, EURGBP currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.8685.

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