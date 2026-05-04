EURCHF Wave Analysis

EURCHF: ⬆️ Buy

EURCHF reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.9250

EURCHF currency pair recently reversed from the support zone between the support level 0.9150 (which has been reversing the price from the end of March), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from March.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the c-wave of the previous ABC correction b from March.

EURCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.9250 (which stopped previous waves a and b).