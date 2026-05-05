War Fears Tarnish Metals – Silver (XAG/USD) Breaks $75 & Gold (XAU/USD) Tests $4,500

Silver and Gold can’t sustain their previous momentum, seeing renewed bearish flows amid tensions resurfacing

Their inverted correlation to Oil and the US Dollar remains strong, with the two bouncing back to start the week

Intraday timeframe analysis for XAG/USD (Silver) and XAU/USD (Gold)

Today, the Middle East conflict has entered yet another dangerous stage.

Although this is the third week of the ceasefire, many now doubt it will hold. In the last 24 hours, Iran reportedly attacked several merchant ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz; The conflict has also widened, with direct attacks on the United Arab Emirates and major incidents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

With these new tensions, the strong inverse relationship between precious metals, crude oil, and the US Dollar picks up again. Both the US Dollar and Oil prices have jumped at the start of the week, putting extra pressure on the metals market.

Gold vs WTI Crude Inverse Correlation – Source: TradingView. May 4, 2026

Metals are once again trading more like risk-on assets. Unlike in the past, gold is not acting as a safe haven. Instead, as the conflict continues, the yellow metal along with its precious mates, have seen a steady decline throughout the war.

The asset class is falling sharply amid today’s worsening sentiment: Silver is down 5% on the session session, Platinum is now trading well below $2,000, and Copper prices have fallen far from their recent $6 highs.

Daily Metals Performance. Courtesy of Finviz – May 4, 2026

Are precious metals no longer seen as safe havens?

This ongoing war is serving as a crucial test of that historic Market assumption. However, to console aficionados of the alternative asset class, the ultimate flight-to-quality assets—government bonds (US Treasuries particularly)—are also getting heavily battered by these flows.

At the heart of these moves are worries about inflation.

High oil prices and supply chain problems are pushing interest rates higher for longer. While metals are falling faster than stocks right now, this sharp drop could trigger more trouble ahead for all financial markets.

Let’s explore the recent shifts in an intraday timeframe analysis of Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) to identify where are the key levels to watch ahead.

Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart and levels

Gold (XAU/USD) 4H Chart, May 4, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The ongoing rejection in Gold has been severe, with a clear downward channel forming throughout the past week.

Currently testing its $4,500 support, similar as last week lows after rejecting its 4H 50-period MA, bulls will have to show up to avoid an important support break.

Breaking below the level opens the door to $4,400 The 200-day MA comes next at $4,280 Any continuation will retest the $4,100 War lows

To regain a bullish momentum, the metal will need to rebound in the current support to break above the bear channel and 4H 50-period MA ($4,640)

Intraday Timeframe Levels to watch for Gold (XAU/USD):

Resistance Levels:

$4,640 – 4,670 4H 50 & 200 MA & Bear Channel (Short-Term) bullish above

$4,850 to $4,900 Major Resistance (bullish above)

$5,100 Pivotal Resistance

$5,400 mini-resistance

Support Levels:

December 2025 Support $4,500 to $4,550 (bearish below)

Pivotal Support $4,325 – $4,400

Main Channel Lows Support $4,100 (Long-term bearish below)

Next Support $3,880 to $4,000

Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart and levels

Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, May 4, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Silver is also forming a clear downtrend since reaching its top on April 16, officially breaking its $74-$75 pivot Zone and key Moving averages.

The momentum is decisively bearish for now, hence short-term traders will want to either enter on a retest of the $74 Moving average bands or through a sell stop below $72.

The next stop for the metal is at $70, with this level being a final test before at ~10% drop to $63-$64.

The war lows would come next at $61

To inverse the bearish momentum, bulls will want to see a daily close above $76 A short-term bullish breakout confirms above $80



Higher Timeframe Levels to watch for Silver (XAG/USD):

Resistance Levels:

Pivot lows $74.50 – $75 (bullish above)

Pivot highs $79 – $79.50 (4H 200-period MA – bullish above)

$84 Major level

Key Range Resistance $90 to $92

$96.47 March highs (higher odds of All-time highs if break above)

Current Record $121.67

Support Levels:

$70 – $72 Minor Support (recent bounce – Bearish below)

December FOMC Minor Support $64 to $66

$61.10 Past Session lows

$50 to $55 October Resistance now Major Support

Silver’s 2011 All-time highs $49.81

Safe Trades and May the 4th be with you!