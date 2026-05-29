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EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

EUR/CHF was rejected at 0.9167 resistance and reversed from there. But downside is contained above 0.9094 temporary low. Intraday bias remains neutral and further fall is in favor. On the downside, firm break of 0.9094 will extend the fall from 0.9264 to retest 0.8979 low. Nevertheless, decisive break of 0.9167 fall from 0.9264 has completed as a corrective move.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9252) suggests that the down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) is still in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. Outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, in case of another rebound.

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ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

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