EUR/CHF’s strong break of 0.9169 resistance suggests that fall from 0.9264 has completed as a correction at 0.9094. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 0.9264 first. Firm break there will resume the rise from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. On the downside, break of 0.9137 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) should still be in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. However, decisive break of 0.9394 will be an important sign of medium term bullish reversal.