EUR/CHF is staying in consolidations below 0.9234 and intraday bias remains neutral. Outlook is unchanged that corrective fall from 0.9264 should have completed at 0.9094. Above 0.9234 will bring retest of 0.9264 first. Firm break there will resume the rally from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. Risk will now stay on the upside as long as 0.9155 support holds.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9394 resistance holds, down trend from 0.9928 (2024 high) could still be in progress. Firm break of 0.8979 will confirm down trend resumption. However, decisive break of 0.9394 will be an important sign of medium term bullish reversal.