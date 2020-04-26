EUR/GBP stayed in range above 0.8681 last week as fall from 0.9499 turned into consolidations. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Further decline is mildly in favor as long as 0.8863 minor resistance holds. Break of 0.8681 will target 0.8276/82 key support zone. nevertheless, firm break of 0.8863 will indicate short term bottoming and turn bias to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 is deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The upside from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.