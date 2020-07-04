EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.9175 last week but failed to break through 61.8% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8670 at 0.9182 and reversed. Initial bias is neutral this week with focus on 0.9001 support. As long as 0.9001 holds, another rise is in favor. Sustained break of 0.9182 will pave the way to retest 0.9499 high. However, firm break of 0.9001 will argue that whole rebound from 0.8670 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 0.8864 support and below.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.