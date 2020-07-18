EUR/GBP’s strong rebound last week revived near term bullishness, with 55 day EMA defended. Pull back from 0.9175 should have completed at 0.8930 and rise from 0.8670 is probably ready to resume. Further rise is expected this week for 0.9175 first. Break will target 61.8% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8930 at 0.9242. On the downside, below 0.9034 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Decisive break of 0.9799 will target 100% projection of 0.5680 to 0.9799 from 0.6935 at 1.1054.