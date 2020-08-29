EUR/GBP dropped to as low as 0.8908 last week. The close below 55 day EMA argues that rebound choppy rebound from 0.8670 has already completed at 0.9175. Initial bias is now on the downside for 0.8864 support first. Break there should confirm this bearish case and target 0.8670 and below. On the upside, though, break of 0.8974 resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’s still seeing the fall from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend form 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Break of 0.9799 is expected down the road, as long as 0.8276 support holds.