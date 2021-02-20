Sat, Feb 20, 2021 @ 13:43 GMT
EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.9299 resumed last week and hit as low as 0.8638. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for 161.8% projection of 0.9291 to 0.8861 from 0.9229 at 0.8533. We’ll look for bottoming signal around there. On the upside, break of 0.8790 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Break of 0.9799 (2008 high) is expected down the road, as long as 0.8276 support holds.

