EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP edged higher to 0.8718 but continued to lose upside momentum. Initial bias is neutral this week first. Another rise is in favor as long as 0.8638 minor support holds. On the upside, above 0.8718 will resume the rebound from 0.8470 to 38.2% retracement of 0.9291 to 0.8470 at 0.8784. On the downside, however, below 0.8638 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8470 low.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn medium term outlook bearish.

In the long term picture, rise from 0.6935 (2015 low) is still in progress. It could be resuming long term up trend from 0.5680 (2000 low). Break of 0.9799 (2008 high) is expected down the road, as long as 0.8276 support holds.