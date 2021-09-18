EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EUR/GBP edged lower last week and outlook is unchanged. Rebound from 0.8448 could have completed at 0.8612 already. Also, with 0.8668 resistance intact, larger fall from 0.9499 is probably still in progress. Deeper decline is in favor as long as 0.8561 minor resistance holds, for retesting 0.8448 low first. On the upside, however, break of 0.8561 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.8612 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds. Break of 0.9499 is in favor at a later stage, to resume the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low).