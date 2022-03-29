EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8341; (P) 0.8371; (R1) 0.8419; More…

EUR/GBP’s rise from 0.8201 resumed by breaking through 0.8456 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained break of 0.8476 resistance will indicate medium term bottom at 0.8201. Near term outlook will be turn bullish for 0.8697 fibonacci level next. . On the downside, below 0.8398 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9499 is expected to continue as long as 0.8476 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 0.8276 support will argue that the whole up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) has reversed. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917 next. However, firm break of 0.8476 will indicate medium term bottoming at least, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Stronger rally would be seen back to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697.