EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP’s fall from 0.8511 extended lower last week but it’s still staying above 0.8294 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 0.8294 will argue that rebound from 0.8201 has completed at 0.8511, and revive near term bearishness. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 0.8201 low. On the upside, however, break of 0.8511 will reaffirm that 0.8201 is a medium term bottom, and target 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8201, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Rise from there could either be a correction to the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high), or a medium term up trend itself. In either case, further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8294 support holds.

In the long term picture, current development argues that fall from 0.9499 is probably the third leg of the pattern from 0.9799 (2008 high). Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917 will pave the way back to 0.6935 (2015 low) and probably below.